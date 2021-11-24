Gujarat logs 29 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; 4.52 lakh people vaccinated in 1 day

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 8,27,296 with an addition of 29 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With 32 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the tally of recovered cases rose to 8,16,888, it said.

No new COVID-19 fatality was reported during the day, keeping the number of deaths in the state unchanged at 10,092, said the department in a release.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 316, of which four patients are in critical condition, the release said.

As many as 4.52 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the count of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.84 crore, the department said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 13 new cases with all of them coming from the city. Among other districts, Vadodara and Valsad reported three new cases each, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar two each, Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Navsari one each, it said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 10,655 and 10,650, repetitively, with no new additions on Wednesday, officials said.

The UT has one active case at present, while it has reported four coronavirus-related deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,296, new cases 29, death toll 10,092, discharged 8,16,888, active cases 316, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA RSY RSY

