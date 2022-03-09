Gujarat logs 58 COVID-19 cases; no fresh fatality

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, the state health department said.

Ahmedabad district reported 27 new cases, Vadodara 11, Gandhinagar five, Surat two among others.

A total of 82,326 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.37 crore.

The tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406, respectively. The UT doesn't have any active case. Four persons had died due to COVID-19 so far in the UT, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,418, new cases 58, death toll 10,938, discharged 12,11,818, active cases 662, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NSK NSK

