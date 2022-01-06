Gujarat Logs Over 4,200 New Coronavirus Cases; Active Tally At 14,346

Gujarat recorded 4,213 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking its tally to 8,44,856, while one patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the Health Department said.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 10,127 with one more death reported during the day (in Tapi district), said a release by the health department.

As many as 1,835 new COVID-19 infections emerged in Ahmedabad city alone, followed by 1,105 in Surat city, 183 in Rajkot city and 112 in Anand district, it said.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,20,383 after 860 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Gujarat now has 14,346 active cases, of which 29 patients are on ventilator support, it said.

As many as 9.23 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which 5.01 lakh shots were given on Thursday, the release said.

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 10,713, said an official release.

Of the total 10,713 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, 49 are under treatment, four have died while 10,660 have recovered, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,44,856 new cases 4,213, deaths 10,127 discharged 8,20,383, active cases 14,346, people tested so far - figures not released.

