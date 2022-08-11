Last Updated:

Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Jamnagar Hotel; No Casualty, Injuries Reported

A major fire broke out on Thursday in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. At least five fire tenders have reached the spot. No casualties reported.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Gujarat

Image: ANI


In a tragic development, a major fire broke out on Thursday in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. At least five fire tenders reached the spot. As per reports, the fire was likely caused due to a short circuit, and around 27 people, who were trapped, were later rescued, informed the police. As per the district collector, the fire was later brought under control, and 2 to 3 people who were complaining of breathlessness have been admitted to a hospital.

"The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel & hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness & have been admitted to the hospital," informed Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi. 

'All 27 people rescued, no one injured': Jamnagar SP

The massive fire broke out in a hotel named Allento near Sika Patiya, about 18 km from Jamnagar. Firefighters from Jamnagar and some private companies made efforts to control the fire. There was huge traffic due to the hotel being on the highway. The police officials reached the spot. The fire was later doused. 

READ | Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 10, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

While speaking to the media, Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu said, "After receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot. All 27 people have been rescued. No one is injured. The fire has been brought under control and the situation is also under control."

READ | Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 11, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes
READ | Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada
READ | Mumbai: Unidentified people open fire in Khar's Linking Road; police initiate probe
First Published:
COMMENT