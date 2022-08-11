Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Jamnagar Hotel; No Casualty, Injuries Reported

In a tragic development, a major fire broke out on Thursday in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. At least five fire tenders reached the spot. As per reports, the fire was likely caused due to a short circuit, and around 27 people, who were trapped, were later rescued, informed the police. As per the district collector, the fire was later brought under control, and 2 to 3 people who were complaining of breathlessness have been admitted to a hospital.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

"The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel & hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness & have been admitted to the hospital," informed Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi.

'All 27 people rescued, no one injured': Jamnagar SP

The massive fire broke out in a hotel named Allento near Sika Patiya, about 18 km from Jamnagar. Firefighters from Jamnagar and some private companies made efforts to control the fire. There was huge traffic due to the hotel being on the highway. The police officials reached the spot. The fire was later doused.