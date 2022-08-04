Gujarat: Man Accused Of Making Fake Visas Caught; Incriminating Documents Recovered

In a major development, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, Tanu Sharma informed the media that the police has successfully apprehended a person from Gujarat who used to help people cross borders with forged documents. The DGP further noted that the police in IGI started the investigation after they got input on July 27 about 4 suspicious men. All 4 people belong to Bangladesh, important to mention all 4 of them belong to different districts of the aforesaid foreign land, and according to Sharma, they entered India illegally.

Speaking about them DGP Tanu Sharma said, "On 27th, information about 4 suspicious boys was received from IGI Airport. These were handed over to us after preliminary interrogation. The investigation was started by registering an FIR. All four are from different districts of Bangladesh. They reached India illegally by crossing the border."

After the police revived input they started a search operation and in the very matter, a man has been arrested. Police also recovered 13 mobiles, five Indian passports, five Bangladesh National PAN cards, seven Aadhar cards and eight SIMs from the apprehended man in Gujarat. The man allegedly used to help people to go to Dubai with forged documents. Speaking about the same Tanu Sharma said, "In this case, a person has been arrested from Gujarat who used to help such people to go to Dubai by making forged documents. 13 mobiles, 5 Indian passports, 5 Bangladesh National PAN cards, 7 Aadhar cards, 8 SIMs have been recovered from them. Further investigation will be done in the matter."

Delhi Police busted a fake visa racket in February 2022

Delhi Police Special Cell uncovered a fraudulent visa ring and detained six suspects. They added that equipment used to prepare false visas for several countries, particularly European countries, was also found.

They were found to have in their possession 225 passports in total, including 90 Indian, 124 Nepalese, and 11 Bangladeshi passports, as well as numerous bogus visa stickers from various nations, according to the police. According to them, the suspects are Sanjeev Kumar (age 49), Lakhvinder Singh (age 44), Rajveer Singh (age 51), Anil Paul (age 53), Dushyant (age 38), and Rajkumar (age 29).

The police were informed that a racket involved in the planning and organisation of fraudulent visas operated out of Delhi. Acting on a tip-off that a person named Sanjeev will meet his contacts at Janakpuri Institutional area on Friday, a trap was laid and three accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. "He used to apply for visa at the VFS Global Pvt. Ltd, Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi and deposit his clients’ passport along with the visa application form at the centre," a police statement said.