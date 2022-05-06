Gujarat: Man Allegedly Killed For Using Loudspeaker At Temple In Mehsana; Six Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed for using a loudspeaker at a temple in a remote village in Gujarat’s Mehsana. The 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by members of his own community for using loudspeakers at an Aarti in the temple. The man was confronted by a group of people who asked him to turn off the loudspeaker. The situation then reportedly escalated into a fight which led to the man’s death.

The deceased has been identified as Jashwantji Thakore, a daily wage worker. Thakore was attacked by a group of members of his own community. He was attacked for playing music on a loudspeaker during an Aarti at a local temple along with his brother. Both the brothers were rushed to the nearby hospital. However, Thakore succumbed to injuries.

Gujarat man killed for using loudspeaker at temple

The deceased is said to have been playing a loudspeaker in the temple for doing the daily Aarti. According to information accessed by Republic TV's on ground reporter, the attacking group had got into an argument with the deceased over the Aarti music being played on loudspeakers. The group is also said to have some unresolved issues with the deceased, which soon led to them allegedly beating up the brothers.

According to the police, a total of six persons were arrested on charges of assault and murder. The police further informed that a probe was underway.

“A 40-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly for playing loudspeaker at a temple in Mudarda village of Mehsana. Six persons were arrested and charged with murder, rioting, and assault,” the police said.

It is also noteworthy that the latest incident of killing comes only just days after a 30-year-old person from Bavla of Ahmedabad district was assaulted for playing a loudspeaker at a temple. The attack had come in the background of the loudspeaker row that was started by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The MNS chief on April 12 had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra by May 3, failing which he threatened that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers during namaz time. The issue then snowballed into a major controversy.

(Image: Republic)