Gujarat: Man Arrested For Selling Coral Sea Fans, 862 Pieces Recovered From His Possession

On Saturday, August 28, the Gujarat police arrested a man in connection with selling sea fans - an invertebrate sea animal that forms a critical part of the coral reef system. As per ANI report, the police recovered a total of 862 pieces of sea fans from the accused. Some of them were found in a raw form while other pieces were seized in the form of photo frames, said the police. Sea fan is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act and offences under this attract the highest penalty. Many people consider sea fans as a good omen and have this superstition that it brings luck and money which is why they are keen to keep the coral animal in their houses, the police informed.

862 pieces of sea fans were seized

Sharing information on the case, Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Vadodara told ANI, "Acting upon the inputs of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) we with the assistance of the WCCB created a trap." She added that in this trap, WCCB officials disguised themselves as buyers of sea fans to nab the owner of the shop who owned and sold these items illegally. Dave further said, "We have seized the coral in two forms. One in raw forms which were seized from a godown and others were seized in the form of photo frames which are usually purchased for decoration purposes," adding that a total of 862 pieces of sea fans were seized.

Keeping wildlife at homes is punishable under Wildlife Protection Act

Notifying the public about the seriousness of the crime, she added that keeping any kind of wildlife at home is punishable under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and owning anything among those listed in schedule 1 of the act, attracts a jail term of up to seven years as per law. She also urged people to fulfil their responsibility towards the environment by protecting and conserving wildlife as every wildlife creature plays an important role in maintaining the environmental balance. Last year in September, four persons were arrested for possessing 79 Bengal lizard genitals and 503 sea fans in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, according to a report by ANI. The accused had procured them "from several Ayurvedic and Vanaspati stores", the report stated.

Image Credits: ANI