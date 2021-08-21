Gujarat Man Opens 'Cat Garden', Raises Over 200 Cats In Memory Of Late Sister

The love for animals propels one to go an extra mile to provide them with care and other facilities that they require. The same is with the Kutch man Upendra Goswami who has established a home for cats spread across a 500 square yards area in Gujarat. He had established it in 2017 and named it 'Cat Garden'. The garden, which has over 200 cats now, was dedicated to Goswami's late sister who passed away in 1994. "We celebrate the birthday of my late sister every year. Once a cat entered our house and ate her birthday cake (this was after she had passed away). Since then, it has been staying with us. We believe that it is our sister who is staying with us in the form of the cat," Goswami said.

'Cat Garden' equipped with all facilities

He further stated that since the incident, his family started raising many cats before he established a house for them in 2017. He also confirmed that cats are raised with all care and provided with all facilities. He said that there are four AC rooms and 16 cottages along with 12 beds for them. Apart from these, there are showers and a mini theatre where the cats watch animal-related shows in the evening, also they are given food three times a day with the best brands of cat food, he added. "A regular veterinary checkups are done for cats and Ahmedabad Jivdaya Charitable Trust supports them in their endeavour," Goswami said, adding that cats are a part of his family and they make sure to take proper care of them.

Couple bears 90% of Cat Garden's expenses

It should be mentioned here that Goswami's wife, apart from being a school principal, also helps her husband in rearing cats and taking care of the cat house. A total of Rs 1.5 lakh require per month for the maintenance of the Cat Garden and the couple bears 90% of it. While attributing success in his professional life to the cat house, Goswami also informed that it is opened for visitors for four hours every Sunday with minimal entry fees.

Image Credits: ANI