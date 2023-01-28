Gujarat Man Who Hit & Dragged Biker For 12 Kms Nabbed, Makes Big Claim After Arrest

The Gujarat man who hit a biker and dragged him for over 12 kilometers under his vehicle was arrested by the state police on Thursday, January 26. Sagar Patil, the deceased, was riding the bike while his wife rode pillion. The body of the wife was located at the scene of the accident, but Patil's was found 12 kilometres away.

"The victim Sagar Patil was riding a motorcycle with his wife Ashviniben sitting pillion on the night of last Wednesday when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler but the driver didn't stop and kept driving. The woman fell. She was rushed to a hospital but Patil was not found at the spot," said Surat (Rural) Superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar.

Following the incident, the accused fled to Mumbai and Rajasthan but was held while entering Surat at Kamrej toll plaza based on a tip-off. The incident evoked memories of the fatal Delhi hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car.

Police investigation in Gujarat hit & run case

“The accident took place on January 18 at Palsana on the outskirts of Surat. The accused has been identified as Biren Ladumor Ahir. He is a construction businessman,” said Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Ilesh Patel.

“The accused claimed that he did not know that the motorcyclist was trapped under his car. He was trying to run away in fear after the accident,” added Superintendent of Police Hitesh Jaysar.

A citizen captured a video of the speeding car on his mobile phone, which assisted the police in recognising the car of the accused.

