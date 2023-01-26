Gujarat Man Wraps His Car On G20 Presidency Theme To Create Awareness, Drives To Delhi

A man from Gujarat wrapped his car with India's G20 Presidency-themed films to raise awareness among people.

Siddharth Doshi wrapped his Jaguar car with a G20-themed film and tricolour around the whole car and stated that India hosting the G20 group is a matter of pride for all the citizens of the nation.

Doshi, who claims to be a huge admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drove his tricoloured car from Gujarat's Surat to the national capital to let people know and understand the importance of G20.

While speaking to ANI, Doshi said, "It is a proud moment for us and India that India is hosting the G20 this year, my simple message through my car is that people know the importance of the country.”

Earlier, he decorated the car on the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence'

Prior to this, he also decorated his Jaguar revolving around the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence', the 75th year of the nation's independence.

Maulik Jani, who accompanied Doshi told, "Last year we decorated our car in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of independence, this time we have wrapped our car in G20 colours for awareness message, and we are getting good responses from people.”

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1

For the unversed, India, officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 from Indonesia and will conduct G20 Leaders' Summit for the very first time in the country in the upcoming months.

(With input from ANI)