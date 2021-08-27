Gujarat Mandates Compulsory COVID Check-up For Travelers From Kerala Amid Surge In Cases

As Kerala reels under an unabated COVID surge, other states are stepping up caution to mitigate the spread of the virus in their respective states. Taking serious concern of the spike in Kerala's COVID cases, the Gujarat government has decided to make medical checkups mandatory for those travelling to the state from Kerala.

Gujarat mandates medical check-up for travellers from Kerala

The state government in it’s order issued on Friday said that medical checkups will be made mandatory as people from Kerala enters Gujarat. In a statement, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said, “If a person is found to have symptoms, she or he will be quarantined as per the Union government's protocol. " Kerala's population is four crores, less than that of Gujarat (6.5 crores). But that state recorded 30,000 coronavirus cases yesterday,” Patel told PTI

Deputy CM further who is also the state health minister added, "Kerala has vaccinated its people well. In spite of that, a large number of people are catching infection there. I have directed the health department to ensure check-up of all people coming from Kerala for coronavirus symptoms. They may arrive by train or flight or in any other means, they should be checked,”

“Gujarat has also administered over 4.5 crore doses of vaccine, and we would like to know the scientific reason as to why people are getting infected in large numbers in Kerala even after being vaccinated,” he said.

COVID-19 spread in India

In the latest update to India's COVID situation as of Friday, the country has reported 44,658 fresh COVID cases with 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 162 deaths yesterday. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday expressed its concern over the surge in COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister warns COVID-19 spread

Taking stock of the Kerala COVID situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a press release, "When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centres (DCC)". As per the press release, research by the state's Department of Health had found that 35% of COVID-19 infections were spread within the household.



Image: PTI