Gujarat: NCB Seizes 725 Kgs Of Drugs From Surat; Suspects Role Of Bigger Narcotics Ring

In a massive development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Wednesday, seized 725 kgs of ganja from Gujarat's Surat that was being smuggled into the country via the ports.

Republic TV has learnt that the authorities suspect that the same narcotics ring might have a connection with the earlier narcotics nexus that smuggled drugs from the ports of Gujarat including Surat and distributed them in the rest of the country.

These drugs were supposed to be circulated towards Odisha, Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir which is also the route of the distribution nexus of these drugs mafia. The NCB has detained six suspects and has seized a truck and Renault Duster SUV. They also informed that similar types of drug seizures have been made in the department in the last few weeks.

Earlier this week, on Monday, a Pakistani boat with a load of heroin worth Rs 250 crore was captured by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation. Gujarat ATS has termed it as another attempt by Pakistan to push narcotics into the Indian soil via Gujarat ports. The drugs were seized at Jakhau port from a Pakistani boat which carried 7 crew members on the boat and heroin was stored in 49 packets.

NCB Mumbai seizes narcotic substances worth Rs 3 crore

On June 3, NCB seized drugs from a Ugandan woman at CSMI Airport worth Rs 3 crore on May 28, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate informed. The NCB seized a total of 535 grams (49 capsules) of heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of cocaine from a Ugandan woman who was detained at the CSMI Airport. The woman was carrying the drugs in capsules, which were hidden in her stomach. She admitted to the officials of carrying 11 capsules of contraband in her body and was later admitted to JJ hospital for further examination.

(Image: Republic)