Gujarat: Night curfew lifted in Ahmedabad and Vadodara

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Following a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to lift night curfew in Ahmedabad and Vadodara cities from February 25, an official release said here on Thursday.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara were the only two cities where curfew between 12 midnight and 5 am was in force until now as part of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

From Friday, there will be no restrictions on movement in these two cities even at night.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the situation, officials said.

Further, as per the new guidelines, all kinds of religious, educational, political and social functions including marriages can be organized in open places with 75 per cent capacity, and with 50 per cent capacity in closed premises (such as halls).

It is mandatory for people engaged in commercial activities, such as shopkeepers and their employees, to have taken two doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines.

Face masks and social distancing will remain mandatory at public places, the release said. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)