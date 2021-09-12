Gujarat Nurse Bhanumati Gheewala To Get Florence Nightingale Award For Service Amid COVID

The Florence Nightingale Award will be given to a nurse, Bhanumati Gheewala, from Sir Sayajirao General Hospital. She has been in charge of COVID-19 positive pregnant women's deliveries as well as infant care. She worked in the gynaecology department as well in the paediatric ward.

While speaking to the media, the nominee, Bhanumati Gheewala, said, "I got selected for this award for COVID-19 Gynaec duties including the delivery of newborns and working during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital”. She also said that she does not prefer taking casual leave (CL). Sir Sayajirao General Hospital is located in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Gujarat nurse to be conferred Florence Nightingale Award for her service

The Florence Nightingale Award is given by the Indian Nursing Council. This is a statutory agency under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to recognise the contributions of healthcare workers. The delegates at the Eighth International Conference of Red Cross Societies created this commemorative International Nightingale Medal. It was established in London in 1907. This medal was meant to be awarded to those who have excelled in the profession of nursing. The International Committee of the Red Cross in 1912 created the award. It is presented to nurses or nursing workers. It is given for "exceptional courage and devotion to the wounded, sick, or disabled, or to civilian victims of a conflict or disaster" or "exemplary services or a creative and pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education".

What is the Florence Nightingale Medal?

The Florence Nightingale Medal Commission is made up of several members and staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, including several nursing professionals, as well as the head nurse of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. A representative of the International Council of Nurses is also present at the Commission's meetings. Until 1991, the medal was only awarded to female nurses due to regulatory restrictions. It is now open to both men and women, and it is given out every two years to a maximum of fifty people around the world.

What does the medal look like?

The medal is made of gold and silver-gilt. It features an image of Florence Nightingale with the words "Ad Memoriam Florence Nightingale 1820–1910" around it. The phrase 'Pro vera misericordia et cara humanitate perennis décor universalis' ('true and loving humanitarianism – a lasting general propriety') surrounds the name of the recipient and the date of the award on the reverse. A clasp with a red enamel cross encircled by a green laurel crown secures the medal to a white and red ribbon. In addition, recipients get a parchment diploma of the honour and, beginning in 1927, a tiny version of the medal that can be worn easily. The medal and a diploma are traditionally presented by the Head of State at a ceremony in their own country.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)