Gujarat Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel To People Named 'Neeraj', To Celebrate Golden Win

1.3 billion Indians have felt proud of Neeraj Chopra, India’s golden boy, who has won the country a historic gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Celebrations across the country were on the next level when the Indian national anthem was played on the Tokyo ground. But it didn’t end there, people named Neeraj in Gujarat's Bharuch got extra lucky as the local petrol pump owner announced free fuel worth Rs 501 for them with the same name as Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra to celebrate his golden victory.

Ayub Pathan, owner of SP Petroleum in Netrang town told ANI that free petrol worth Rs 501 would be given to all 'Neerajs' of the Bharuch area. All the people sharing the name with the golden star can claim the free fuel reward after presenting a valid identification ID. The offer, however, was valid only till Monday evening.



Gujarat | Ayuub Pathan, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch, offers free petrol, up to Rs 501, to people who share their names with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.



"It is our 2-day scheme to honour him. We're entertaining all valid ID Card-holding namesakes of Chopra," he said. pic.twitter.com/PAc43jYw6Q — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Pathan expressed that this was his way of celebrating Neeraj’s achievement. His victory has brought glory to the nation and added accolades for the Indian Athletes. Pathan said that through this gesture, he wanted to celebrate the feat of the athlete who brought laurels to India.



"To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth Rs 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday," Pathan said.



So far, 30 people have availed of the scheme, the petrol pump owner said. "First I thought it was a hoax call, but found on reaching the pump that it was indeed true," said a beneficiary of the scheme to ANI.

Neeraj Chopra was without a doubt, the highlight at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he clinched India's only Gold medal. The 23-year old became only the second Indian to win a gold medal in an individual Olympics event after Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the shooting event of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. After Neeraj's arrival back to India, he addressed the media and spoke about his success.

Neeraj Chopra says pain faced is worth it because of the Gold medal

A special welcoming ceremony was announced for all the Indian athletes that took part in the Tokyo Olympics. A felicitation ceremony took place for all the athletes who won a medal, with the biggest being for Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj received a bouquet before he addressed the media on his recent success.

Speaking to the press, Neeraj said, "First of all, Namaste, and thank you to everyone for the support. I want to show the gold medal, it's all of India's. I have been carrying it in my pocket since that day. I haven't been able to sleep and eat well since that day, but then I see the medal and it's all okay."

"I had worked hard, but I knew the competition was hard, I was fourth. But then the qualification happened and I knew I had it in me and I didn't want to let it go. One shouldn't be scared of the competitors, just give your 100 per cent. I thought the second throw was my personal best but it was a bit less. The next day I felt it all in my shoulder and arms, but then I won the medal, so it's all okay," Neeraj added.



