Gujarat: PM Modi Hails Women Olympians, Stresses On Need To Be Active Against Malnutrition

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 14th Foundaton Day celebration at the Umiya Mata Temple situated at Gathila in the Junagadh city of Gujarat. Addressing via video conferencing, PM Modi said that along with spiritual dimension, centres of faith play a major role in spreading social awareness. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala were among those present for the virtual celebration. Coincidentally, the 14th year anniversary of the Umiya Mata Temple coincides with the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, a festival that is recognised as Ram Navami. Paying his tribute to Lord Ram, PM Modi conveyed to the people the message of inclusivity and asked people to help everyone the way Lord Ram did, and not abandon anyone.

PM Modi apprised, "When we think of Ramchandra Ji, we remember Shabri, Kewat and Nishadraj too. They have gained a place of respect in the hearts of people over the years. This teaches us not to let anyone be left behind. By the grace of Maa Umiya, society and devotees have undertaken many great tasks."

Further addressing the crowds, PM Modi said, "I have always felt your collective strength and concern for the betterment of the state and the country."

Jai Umiya Mata! Addressing the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple in Junagadh, Gujarat. https://t.co/95c07uy866 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

PM Modi talks about land preservation measures

During the virtual address, PM Modi spoke about land preservation measures such as water conservation initiatives such as per drop more crops. Further, he spoke about the Jan Andolan, which he led as Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi stated that ''we cannot afford to be complacent in the fight for water conservation adding that chemicals must be shielded from Mother Earth.'' The Prime Minister emphasised the need of promoting natural farming. PM Modi said that as much as he and former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel fought for water conservation, the present Chief Minister is fighting for Mother Earth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As we do not feed unnecessary medicines to our mother, we should not use unnecessary chemicals on our land too."

It is pertinent to mention that it was PM Modi who inaugurated the temple 14 years ago in 2008 while he was serving the state of Gujarat as its Chief Minister. The diety in the aforementioned temple is worshipped by the people of Gujarat and is also the clan deity or Kuldevi of 'Kadava Patidars.' On the advice of PM Modi, the temple authorities have undertaken many social-medical works for the people. The trust of the temple is responsible for social works like free cataract operations, free ayurvedic medicine for economically weaker sections and many such similar works.

PM Modi talks about various other schemes

In his address, PM Modi talked about the "Beti Bachao" movement and praised the state of Gujarat for giving more representation to India in the Olympics. PM noted that good of girls from Gujarat are representing the country at Olympic events. PM Modi hailed the blessings of Maa Umiya and other dieties, along with government efforts, the gender ratio has improved and the Beti Bachao movement showed positive results.

PM Modi also underlined the need of combating malnutrition amongst children and girls. PM emphasised the importance of paying special attention to diets of pregnant women, and asserted that malnutrition must be entirely eliminated. The Prime Minister also asked for healthy baby competition, by the temple trust, in the villages. Furthermore, PM requested for coaching classes for poor students and said that spaces and halls of the temple can be used for Yoga camps and classes.

Talking about India's 75 years of Independence, PM Modi said that by August 15, 2023, there should be 75 Sarovars (lakes) in every district of Gujarat. Exuding confidence, the PM said that for the state which has built thousands of check dams, building lakes will not be a difficult task, adding that the impact of this effort will be huge.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi