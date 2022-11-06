Gujarat: PM Modi, President Murmu Invited To Attend Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have been invited to attend the month-long centenary celebrations of Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj to be held from December 15 by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan sect.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of the sect. He was born on December 7, 1921, became chief of the sect in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and several other dignitaries from across the world have been invited to attend Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebrations. The month-long celebrations will be held from December 15, 2022 to January 15 2023 near SP Ring Road of Ahmedabad," BAPS said in a statement.

The month-long festival will be hosted on a 600-acre site called Pramukh Swami Nagar along the SP Ring Road of the city, it was stated.

The site is nearing completion and no entry fee will be charged. Lakhs of devotees from across the world are expected to attend the mega celebrations, it said.

As per the statement, seven large decorative gateways will welcome and guide visitors to various zones of the festival campus.

The main gate is 280 feet long and 51 feet high, while the other six gates are 116 feet long and 38 feet high. These will be followed by inspiring depictions from the life and work of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the statement said.

A 30-feet high statue of Pramukh Swami Maharaj on a 15-feet high pedestal is encircled by 24 recesses, with depictions of his life and work, it said.

Other key attractions include a 67-feet high massive replica of New Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham, an open-air theatre, children's cultural land or Bal Nagri spread over 17 acres, and a glowing garden, the release stated.

