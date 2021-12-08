Gujarat: PM To Virtually Lay Foundation Stone Of Umiyadham Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Maa Umiyadham temple in Sola area in Ahmedabad on December 13, said a BJP MLA on Wednesday.

The grand temple of Maa Umiya, reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar community, along with other buildings will be built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land, said MLA and chairman of the Umiyadham Shilanyas Mahotsav Samiti, Babubhai Patel.

The Sola Umiya Campus in Ahmedabad, where the temple is coming up, belongs to the Umiya Mataji Sansthan of Unjha, Mehsana.

The three-day-long ceremony of laying the foundation stone would begin on December 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would also attend the inaugural ceremony, said Patel.

While a "Navchandi Yajna" has been planned on December 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually attend the stone laying ceremony on December 13, he said.

Apart from the temple, the trust, which runs the main temple in Unjha, would also build a 13-storey, 400-room complex adjacent to the new temple to provide training as well as hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for UPSC and GPSC entrance tests.

The entire complex can accommodate 1,200 boys and girls, said Patel.

