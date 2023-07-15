Gujarat Police Busts Narcotics Nexus In Kutch, Arrests Accused With Drugs Worth Rs 2.10 Cr

Another narcotics nexus has been busted by the Gujarat police in Kutch, where the accused had been residing in the district that shares a border with Pakistan. On Thursday, the police had to chase and arrest the accused, who have now been identified as natives of Punjab and were carrying Rs 2.10 crore worth of heroin with the purpose of further distribution. The police have identified the entire modus operandi of the accused, who were planning to distribute narcotics worth over Rs 2.10 crore on Indian soil.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Singh Jagirsingh Jat, Hardeep Singh Jaswindersingh Jat, Sartaj Singh Raspalsingh Jat, Daler Singh Jogindeesimgh Jat, and Gurbej Singh Salvinderaigh Jat, have been charged with the NDPS Act and will be further interrogated regarding other individuals involved in the narcotics smuggling operation. They have strong links to several operations running out of northern states.

The accused arrived in Gujarat on July 11 and had been preparing for a narco-related operation in the state. The investigating officer of the Kutch police stated, "Further details of the nexus will be revealed by the accused during the course of the interrogation, and they will be questioned about their network."

The Chase

The arrest operation of the accused was nothing short of a thrilling movie scene. The accused had been hiding in a local hotel in Kutch near the Madhapar highway. The police officials of the Special Operations Group (SOG) surrounded the hotel, and when the accused attempted to flee in a car, the police officers chased them. The police fired five rounds of warning shots at the car's tires. After apprehending them, the accused initially claimed to be tourists, but the narcotics were found near the dashboard of their car.

"Even after we stopped them, they were pretending to be tourists but then we found the narcotics from near the dashboard," an investigating officer told Republic, adding that they are taking the accused in custody.