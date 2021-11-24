Gujarat: Police File 1,860-page Chargesheet In Illegal Conversion & Fund Diversion Case

In the Vadodara case wherein a charitable trust had acquired foreign funds and illegally diverted them to convert people to Islam, the police on Tuesday submitted the charge sheet in the court of Vadodara's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate PA Patel.

In the said charge sheet that expands up to 1,860-pages, the police have said that "100 to 200 Hindu girls have been converted to Islam and married off using the foreign funds by the charitable trust".

Salauddin Shaikh, the managing trustee of Vadodara-based AFMI Charitable Trust, has been named as the main accused in the charge sheet. Besides Salauddin Shaikh, his aide Mohammad Umar Gautam, who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on charges of fraudulently converting people to Islam, has also been named in the charge sheet as accused.

Vadodara illegal conversion racket

In August, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police had registered a separate FIR against Shaikh, Umar Gautam and others on charges of promoting enmity between different communities, forgery and criminal conspiracy under sections 153-A, 465 and 120-b, respectively, of the Indian Penal Code, said the police quoting the charge-sheet.

As part of the conspiracy, Shaikh had used AFMI trust's FCRA account (meant to get contributions from overseas) to receive Rs 19.03 crore from foreign donors during the last seven years. With the help of UAE-based Thanawala, Shaikh received another Rs 60 crore through hawala and 'angadia' channels, the charge-sheet said.

The charge-sheet further informed that without the knowledge of other trustees and against the objectives for which the organisation was formed, Shaikh sent nearly Rs 60 crore to Gautam and others to facilitate the conversion of people of other faiths to Islam in different parts of the country and to carry out other activities, including building mosques.

At the behest of Fefdawala, who had also sent funds to Shaikh, Rs 65 lakh was dispatched to their Delhi-based connections to provide legal help to anti-CAA protesters and rioters apprehended by the police in the national capital, it said.

While Gautam, Shaikh and one Mohammad Mansoori, who used to work for Shaikh, were already arrested, the Vadodara police have shown London-based Abdulla Fefdawala, a native of Gujarat's Bharuch district, and UAE resident Mustafa Thanawala, originally from Mumbai, as absconders.

(With PTI inputs)