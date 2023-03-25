Gujarat Police Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Activities In Jails Across The State

Launching a crackdown against the illegal activities going on in the jails of Gujarat, police officers conducted raids on the premises of jails including the Sabarmati jail on Friday, March 24. According to sources, raids have been conducted in central jails of all districts including Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, and Junagadh.

The raids were conducted after leads came in of banned items including mobile phones being used in jails. Sources said that cameras have been installed on officers' bodies who are involved in the search operation. According to sources, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel monitored the raids from his residence through the Chief Minister Dash Board. Notably, the raids were conducted after a high-level meeting of the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The crackdown on Gujarat district jails came after Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi held a meeting at the DG office in which officials including DGP, ADGP, IB, and CID ADGP were present.

Harsh Sanghavi visits Sabarmati Central Jail

On Tuesday, March 21, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi visited Sabarmati Jail and inspected barracks, jail kitchen and the jail hospital. The Gujarat minister also conducted a meeting with jail officials.

It is pertinent to note that Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is among the high-profile inmates of the Sabarmati jail. Besides Ahmed, a key accused in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal and several convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case are also lodged in the Sabarmati jail.

Atiq Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament, was recently booked in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case. Notably, Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

After orders from Supreme Court, Ahmed was transferred to the high-security prison in Ahmedabad from Naini jail in Uttar Pradesh in June 2019.

