Gujarat Police Nab Gangster For Threatening Hanuman Chalisa Organiser, Bulldozes His House

In a major development, the Gujarat administration on Tuesday demolished the house of a don using a bulldozer following his threat to kill a person over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy in the state. The demolition of the illegal building in the Botad district in the Saurashtra region comes after the Gujarat police nabbed the local don. Earlier, the don had issued a threat to a Vishva Hindu Parishad worker who tried to put up loudspeakers at a Hanuman temple in the locality, which had led to his arrest.

The local don, identified as Shiraz Husain alias Shera, was nabbed by the police last week after he threatened to kill Mahendra Bhai Mali, a VHP worker. The police picked up the don following a complaint filed by Mali, over the threat issued to him by the don. He claimed that the accused threatened to kill him if he failed to remove the loudspeakers placed at the Hanuman temple nearby.

Gujarat don nabbed by police for threatening Hanuman Chalisa organiser

Police lodged an FIR against the accused and pulled up his history sheet. It is pertinent to note that, Shera don has a total of 34 FIRs filed against him. Following the arrest, the local administration used bulldozers to demolish the illegal house of the history-sheeter who threatened a VHP worker who was trying to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at a temple in the vicinity. Following the Yogi model in Uttar Pradesh, the Gujarat administration has now turned to bulldozers to raze down illegal buildings in the State.

According to Karn Raj, DSP Botad district, the police decided to take action after the history sheeter's records showed multiple offences against the accused. “We took out his history sheet and found that Siraj don had encroached upon 4500 square meters of public land. He had built a farmhouse and a home on it. Today, in the presence of executive magistrate and with proper police arrangements, the administration brought down the illegal structure using a bulldozer,” the DSP said. He further warned other gangsters and history sheeters that the police would take similarly strict action against them.

Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer action

The bulldozer action in Gujarat follows the UP model put forth by the Yogi Adityanath administration. It may be noted that UP CM ordered bulldozer action against perpetrators of rape crimes, moreover, ordered the demolition of their houses if the accused failed to admit to their crime. Following this, instances were reported from Ambedkar Nagar and Saharanpur where the police reached the houses of the culprits accused in separate cases pertaining to gangraping minor girls.

