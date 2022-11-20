Gujarat Polls: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Key Leaders Of State BJP In Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed rallies in Gujarat on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for next month's Assembly elections, held a closed-door meeting in the evening with key leaders of the party in the state capital.

The meeting was held at the BJP's state headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in Gandhinagar.

Modi reached the party office around 6.30 pm after finishing his day-long campaign in Saurashtra region that will go to polls in the first phase on December 1.

"At the party's state headquarters, the PM held a meeting with key party leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi," party leader Anil Patel told reporters.

The prime minister's visit to the party office and meeting was not part of his official schedule.

Before leaving the office, Modi held an informal talk with the staff of 'Shree Kamalam' and some of his old colleagues by sitting on a bench in the premises, Patel added.

"The PM talked with all of them in a completely informal manner and inquired about the well-being of their families too. He also asked the staffers and workers to sit with him. Gujarat CM, Paatil and Sanghavi were also part of this informal meeting," he said.

Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for the party's election campaign, addressed four rallies in the key Saurashtra region at Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad on Sunday.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.