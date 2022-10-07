Gujarat: Preparations For DefExpo 2022 Reviewed In Gandhinagar

Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjay Jaju on Friday visited Gandhinagar to review preparations for the 12th edition of DefExpo-2022, India's flagship Defence exhibition being organised between October 18 and 22.

The event will be the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies and will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. The first three business days will be followed by public days on October 21 and 22, a defence release stated.

Jaju visited Gandhinagar for an on-site review of all preparations and chaired the security and disaster management committee meeting, attended by various stakeholders, it said.

He also held a meeting with officials of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and advised them to increase the participation of Gujarat industries at the expo.

This edition of the DefExpo is the largest ever and is being planned in a four venue format. There will be an exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC), and inaugural, official functions and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MMCEC).

As per the release, live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and industry on all five days will be organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and ships visiting the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard at Porbandar.

In addition, drone shows in Gandhinagar on October 19 and 21-22 will be a major highlight during the event, it was stated.

