Gujarat Received 51.7 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Against 41 Lakh Sought In Eight Months

Gujarat received 51.7 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre as against 41 lakh doses it had sought in the last eight months, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told the legislative Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the minister said the state has 25,000 doses of Covaxin and Covishield stored in cold storage as on date, which will be used up by March 31.

He further informed the Assembly that as on February 26, Gujarat had received a total of 11.75 crore doses of vaccines, which included 9.75 crore doses of Covishield, 1.86 crore of Covaxin, and 43.21 lakh doses of Corbevax.

"The state is safe from COVID-19 pandemic because of a successful vaccination campaign," Patel said.

While other countries were battling the third wave of the pandemic, people here were safe because of successful vaccination carried out in India.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the state health department, Gujarat has administered 12.80 crore vaccine doses till March 5.

The state has so far recorded 12.77 lakh COVID-19 cases, which includes 11,046 casualties and 12.66 lakh recoveries. With this, there are 68 active cases in the state, with one patient on ventilator support.