Gujarat's overall coronavirus tally crossed the 9-lakh mark on Friday with an addition of 10,019 new cases, while two more patients died due to the infection in the state, the Health Department said.

With 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, the coronavirus tally shot up to 9,06,913, said a release by the Health Department.

On Thursday, the state had reported 11,176 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Two persons, one each in Valsad and Navsari, succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the day, taking the death toll to 10,144, said the release.

Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of infections - 3,090 - during the day, followed by 2,986 in Surat city, 1,274 in Vadodara city, 296 in Rajkot city and 273 in Surat district, it said.

As per the latest data available on the COVID-19 dashboard, Gujarat's positivity rate stands at 9.56 per cent.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The tally of recoveries rose to 8,40,971 after 4,831 persons were discharged during the day, the release said.

Of the total 55,798 active cases, only 54 patients are on ventilator support, the department said.

As many as 9.44 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population in Gujarat so far, of which, 38,446 shots were given on Friday, it said.

As many as 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 10,925 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, 200 are under treatment, four have died, while 10,721 have recovered from the infection, said the release.

Image: Representative/PTI