Gujarat records 12 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; no new patient in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday with only three districts reporting new infections, pushing the tally to 8,25,629, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

A total 16 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increased the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,15,386, it said in a release.

With this, there are now 161 active cases of which the condition of five patients is critical, the department said.

The total number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082 as no COVID-19-linked death was reported during the day, said the release.

As many as 1,49,486 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state on Monday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 5,25,77,634.

Surat district reported the highest number of seven new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four and Jamnagar one, said the department.

Significantly, Ahmedabad, once a coronavirus hotspot, did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, it said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, one patient recovered, while no new coronavirus case was reported during the day, officials said.

The UT has reported a total of 10,642 COVID-19 cases and 10,633 recoveries so far.

There are currently five active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,629, new cases 12, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,386, active cases 161, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI KA RSY RSY

