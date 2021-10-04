Gujarat Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death, 22 Recoveries

Gujarat on Monday recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 8,26,016, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

With 22 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 8,15,762, leaving Gujarat with 172 active cases, it said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new fatality reported during the day, the department said in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad recorded six new cases, Surat five, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Valsad one each, the release said.

Over 5.65 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 6.20 crore, the department said.

After remaining COVID-19-free for nearly two weeks, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, on Monday reported two new cases, raising its tally to 10,644, officials said.

The UT has reported 10,638 recoveries and four fatalities so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,016, new cases 14, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,762, active cases 172, people tested so far (figures not released).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)