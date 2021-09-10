Gujarat Records 21 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths; Over 5.05 Lakh Get Vaccine Shots

Gujarat reported 21 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 8,25,584, a health department official said on Friday evening.

The state did not record any death on account of the pandemic during this period. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,082.

Discharge of 13 persons took the recovery count to 8,15,344, leaving the state with 158 active cases of which five patients are on ventilator support.

An official release said 5.18 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till now, including over 5.05 lakh on Friday.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, the COVID-19 infection tally rose by one to reach 10,642, while the recovery count remained unchanged at 10,631, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with seven active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,25,584, New cases 21, Total deaths 10,082, Discharged so far 8,15,344, Active cases 158 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)