Gujarat Records 27 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 27 new coronavirus cases which raised its caseload to 8,25,979, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,082.

With 14 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the total of recovered cases increased to 8,15,726.

There are 171 active cases in the state.

Ahmedabad recorded 10 new cases, followed by nine in Surat, among other districts.

A government release said 6.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 1.64 lakh on Saturday.

There was no active COVID-19 case in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, an official said.

