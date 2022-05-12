Gujarat records 28 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 188

Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,622, an official from the state health department said.

With 23 patients discharged from hospitals, the count of recoveries reached 12,13,490, while the toll stood at 10,944 as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The state currently has 188 active cases, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,622 new cases 28, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,13,490 active cases 188 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT ARU ARU

