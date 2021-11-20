Gujarat records 36 COVID-19 cases, one death

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 8,27,148, a health department official said on Friday evening.

With a patient dying in Valsad, the death toll rose to 10,091 he added.

As 16 patients were discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 8,16,726.

The state has 331 active cases including five patients on ventilator support.

An official release said 7.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 3.42 lakh on Friday.

Neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu does not have any active case.

While the caseload in the Union Territory is 10,654, a total of 10,650 have recovered and four have died so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,148, new cases 36, death toll 10,091, discharged 8,16,726, active cases 331 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT BNM KRK KRK

