Gujarat Records 420 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,463 After 256 Recover

Gujarat recorded 420 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the tally to 12,30,128, while the recovery count increased by 256 to touch 12,16,719, a state health department official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 10,946 and the active caseload was 2,463, he added. Ahmedabad accounted for 161 of the new cases, followed by Surat with 92, Vadodara 63, and Mehsana 17, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 9,488 persons received COVID-19 vaccination shots on Sunday, and the overall number of doses administered was 11.12 crore.

With five new cases, the tally of active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 12, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,30,128, new cases 420, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,16,719, active cases 2,463, people tested so far - figures not released.

