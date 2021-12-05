Gujarat records 44 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Gujarat reported 44 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 8,27,659, the Health Department said on Saturday evening.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,094 with no new fatality being reported.

The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,239 with 36 persons getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 326 active patients in Gujarat, six of them on ventilator, the department said.

As many as four lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the state on Saturday, taking the tally to 8.26 crore.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of total 10,655 cases detected in the territory so far, four died while 10,651 recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,659, new cases 44, total deaths 10,094, total discharged 8,17,239, active cases 326 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT KRK KRK KRK

