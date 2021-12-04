Gujarat records 45 COVID-19 cases, no death

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) As many as 45 new coronavirus infections were detected in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state's case tally to 8,27,615, the health department said on Friday evening.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,094.

So far, 8,17,203 persons have recovered from the infection in the state, including 45 persons discharged during the day.

There are 318 active cases, including eight patients who are on ventilator.

An official release said 8.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far with 3.90 lakh jabs being given on Friday.

There was no active case in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,615, new cases 45, death toll 10,094, total discharged 8,17,203, active cases 318 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT BNM KRK KRK

