Gujarat Records 70 New Coronavirus Cases

Gujarat recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,943, the Health Department said on Thursday evening.

The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,389 with 28 persons getting discharged during the day.

There are 459 active cases including eight patients who are on ventilator.

The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death due to the pandemic reported during the day.

As many as 8.42 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 3.75 lakh doses on Thursday.

One new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of the total 10,656 coronavirus cases recorded in the union territory so far, four died while 10,651 recovered.

