Gujarat Records 9,941 COVID-19 Infections, Four Deaths

Gujarat reported more than 9,000 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period after nearly eight months on Wednesday, the state health department said.

As many as 9,941 cases were reported during the day.

The state also recorded four deaths due to the pandemic in a day after several months.

Gujarat had reported 7,476 new infections the day before and three fatalities. The tally of cases rose to 8,85,718, while death toll reached 10,137.

During the day, 3,449 patients were discharged, raising the tally of recovered cases to 8,31,855.

Gujarat had reported 9,061 cases on May 15, 2021, after which the daily figure had dipped.

Two deaths were reported in Surat and one each in Rajkot and Valsad.

The state now has 43,726 active cases, with 51 patients being critical.

Ahmedabad city recorded the highest 3,843 new infections, followed by Surat at 2,505 cases. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 3,904 new cases, Surat 2,770, Vadodara 862 and Rajkot 375, among others.

As many as 3.02 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccination shots on Wednesday, including 1.01 lakh who received precaution doses and 46,650 in the age group of 15-18 years. The tally of doses administered so far rose to 9.41 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 31 new infections. Its tally of active cases rose to 169.

The UT's caseload is 10,858, out of which 10,685 have recovered and four died.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,85,718, New cases 9,941, Death toll 10,137, Discharged 8,31,855, Active cases 43,726, People tested so far - figures not released.

