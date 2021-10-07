Gujarat Registers 20 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 22 Recoveries

Gujarat reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases and one new death on Thursday, while 22 more patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said.

With these additions, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,26,080, while the death toll increased to 10,085, said a department release.

The lone death in the last 24 hours was reported from Valsad district, said the release.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,15,816 after 22 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Gujarat now has 179 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilators, the department said.

As many as 6.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to eligible people so far in the state. Of these, a little over 4.72 lakh doses were given during the day, it said.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

There are two active coronavirus cases in the UT at present, it said.

Out of the total 10,644 people found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak last year, four have died, while 10,638 have recovered, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,080, new cases 20, deaths 10,085, discharged 8,15,816; active cases 179, people tested so far (figures not released).

