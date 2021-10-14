Gujarat Registers 34 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 215

Gujarat registered 34 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its cumulative tally to 8,26,244, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, said the Health Department.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,086, it said.

Also, 14 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged cases to 8,15,943, said a release by the department.

Gujarat now has 215 active cases, of which five patients are on ventilator support.

As many as 6.63 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population till now, of which a little over 3.33 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, while one person recovered from the infection, said an official release.

Out of the total 10,647 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, three are under treatment, while 10,640 have recovered, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,244, new cases 34, deaths 10,086, discharged 8,15,943, active cases 215, people tested so far (figures not released).

