Gujarat Registers 665 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 3,724

Gujarat registered 665 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing up the overall tally to 12,35,354, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,948, said a release by the department. Also, 536 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 12,20,682 and leaving the state with 3,724 active cases, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,35,354, new cases 665, deaths 10,948, discharged 12,20,682, active cases 3,724 people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)