Gujarat Relaxes Age Limit For Government Job Applicants In Light Of COVID Shutdowns

The Gujarat government has decided to relax the upper age limit for recruitments to various government jobs. The decision, taken under the view of challenges faced by job seekers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provides a one-year relaxation for the upcoming recruitments.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Later, confirming the same, state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said that the decision was taken by the Cabinet keeping in view the past one year during which several competitive examinations were not held due to the pandemic. An official statement was also released by the state government which stated that the extended age limit will be applicable from 1 September 2021, to 31 August 2022.

Vaghani took to Twitter and wrote, "The state cabinet has decided to give a one-year relaxation in the age limit for recruitment to government jobs to give more and more youths the opportunity to join the government service."

Relaxations in age limit for government jobs in Gujarat

According to the official statement by the Gujarat state government, several age relaxations have been provided for candidates seeking a government job. As per that, the age limit for general category male candidates who will be applying for jobs with graduation as the minimum qualification has been increased from 35 years to 36 years. Similarly, for those not requiring graduation as a minimum qualification, the age limit has been increased from 33 years to 34 years.

Speaking about the reserved category male candidates, the age limit for people having graduation as a minimum qualification has been raised from 40 to 41 years, and the jobs not requiring graduation as a minimum qualification have been increased from 38 to 39 years.

On the other hand, for women candidates from the general category, the age limit has been increased from 40 years to 41 years with graduation as a minimum qualification and for those not requiring graduation as a minimum qualification the age limit has been increased from 38 to 39 years.

However, in the case of reserved candidates, jobs requiring graduation as a minimum qualification will see no changes in the age limit. For women not requiring graduation has been increased from 43 years to 44 years.

(Image: AP/PTI)