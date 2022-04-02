Gujarat Reports 11 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,23,922; Active Count Drops To 64

Gujarat reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the state's tally to 12,23,922, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 16 to touch 12,12,916, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 64, he said.

Ahmedabad led with four cases, followed by two each in Anand, Vadodara and Valsad and one in Panchmahal, he added.

With 27,005 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the total number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 10.62 crore, a government release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case as on Saturday, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,922, new cases 11, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,916, active cases 64, people tested so far - figures not released.

