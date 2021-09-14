Gujarat Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 153

Gujarat reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection tally to 8,25,640, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

As many as 19 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 8,15,405, it said in a release here.

There are currently 153 coronavirus patients under treatment in Gujarat, of which four are in critical condition, it said.

With no new death, the state's COVID-19 toll remained unchanged at 10,082, said the department.

District-wise, Kutch and Vadodara reported three cases each, Ahmedabad two and Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Surat one each, it said.

As many as 3,77,994 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. With this, the total number of doses administered so far rose to 5,29,55,628, the release said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of COVID-19 infections and recovered cases remained unchanged at 10,642 and 10,633, respectively, with no new additions in the existing figures on Tuesday, officials said.

There are five active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,640, new cases 11, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,405, active cases 153, people tested so far (figures not released).