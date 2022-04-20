Gujarat reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; active count at 92

Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its infection tally to 12,24,195, the state health department said.

As 12 patients were discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 12,13,161, it said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, the department said in its release.

With this, the number of active cases stood at 92.

As many as 67,325 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 10.69 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported six, Anand two, and Dangs, Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar and Vadodara one case each.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains free from COVID-19 with zero active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,195, new cases 13, death toll 10,942, recoveries 12,13,161, active cases 92, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

