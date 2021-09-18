Gujarat Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its tally of cases to 8,25,715, the state health department said.

With 24 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,15,490.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new fatality reported on Saturday.

There are 143 active cases in Gujarat, with the condition of three patients being critical.

District-wise, Surat and Kutch reported three new cases each, Vadodara two cases and Anand, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Rajkot and Valsad one case each.

As many as 4,81,733 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday, increasing the tally of doses administered so far in the state to 5,64,35,133.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three recoveries, raising the total of COVID-19 patients discharged there so far to 10,637. With no new case reported Saturday, the total of COVID-19 cases in the UT remained unchanged at 10,642. There is one active case and four COVID-19 patients have died there so far.

