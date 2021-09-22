Gujarat reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death, 14 recoveries

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, raising its infection tally to 8,25,751, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, said the department in a release.

Also, 14 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,15,536, it said.

Gujarat now has 133 patients under treatment, three of whom are in critical condition, the department said.

A total of 2,95,854 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in the state to 5,73,55,728, it said.

District-wise, Surat reported four new cases, Rajkot and Vadodara three each, Valsad two and Navsari and Gandhinagar one each, the release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained COVID-19-free with no new cases reported from any of the three districts on Tuesday, a day after the lone patient was discharged from hospital, officials said.

The UT has reported a total of 10,642 COVID-19 cases, 10,638 recoveries and four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,751, new cases 14, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,536, active cases 133, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI KA RSY RSY

