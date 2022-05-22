Gujarat reports 15 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 188

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 15 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 12,24,908, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 12,13,776, leaving the state with an active caseload of 188, he said.

Vadodara accounted for nine of the new cases, followed by five in Ahmedabad and one case in Valsad.

A government release said 5.16 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 10.92 crore.

The adjoining Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,908, new cases 15, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,776, active cases 188, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM

