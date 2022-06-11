Gujarat Reports 154 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,26,112

Gujarat on Saturday reported 154 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,26,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,945, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,14,463 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 58 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 704, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 80 cases, followed by 34 in Vadodara, 15 in Surat, among other districts, the official added.

A government release said 43,133 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, which took the total number of doses administered to 11.05 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,112, new cases 154, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,463, active cases 704, people tested so far - figures not released.

