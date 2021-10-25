Gujarat Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 159

Gujarat on Monday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and first death after four days, taking the infection tally to 8,26,434 and the toll to 10,088, the state health department said.

The lone COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, from Valsad district and the first fatality reported in the state after a gap of four days, pushed the toll to 10,088, it said.

At the same time, 20 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 8,16,187, the department said in a release.

With this, the number of active cases dropped to 159 of which five patients are on ventilator support.

Surat district reported the highest number of seven new COVID-19 cases, followed by Valsad at five, Navsari and Vadodara at two each.

On vaccination front, a total of 2.75 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Monday, raising the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6.89 crore, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, officials said.

With this, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the adjoining UT rose to 10,653, while the tally of recovered cases remained unchanged at 10,643, they said.

There are currently 6 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,434; new cases 16, death toll 10,088, discharged 8,16,187, active cases 159, people tested so far (figures not released).

