Gujarat reports 20 COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 20 new coronavirus infections on Friday which took its caseload to 8,26,700, the state health department said.

With no new fatality being reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090.

Seventeen persons got discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 8,16,387.

There are 223 active cases in the state including four patients who are on ventilator.

As many as 7.15 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 4,365 doses given during the day.

No new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, local authorities said.

Of total 10,654 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, four died while 10,650 recovered.

